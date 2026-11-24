(RTTNews) - Weak Canadian and U.S. futures and lower precious metals prices point to a weak start on Bay Street Tuesday morning.

The buoyancy over the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Office of NVIDI appears to have subsided, and the Nasdaq futures is down over 1.6% now. NVIDIA shares were down nearly 5% in pre-market trade.

In Canadian earnings news, George Weston Limited reported net earnings of $1,266 million, or $3.37 per common share, in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $789 million or $2.14 per share, compared to a year ago. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $543 million, an increase of $25 million, or 4.8%.

Canadian stocks soared on Monday as a revival in gold prices led to a momentum in the materials sector while the information technology sector posted stellar gains after the leading U.S. chipmaker Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its Chief Executive Officer.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 34,081.44, up by 891.59 points or about 2.7%.

Asian stocks moved higher on Tuesday, with technology shares rallying as Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia helped to remove a key level of uncertainty from the AI trade. Falling energy prices eased inflation fears ahead of key U.S PCE inflation data due this week.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance today with investors looking for directional clues after yesterday's sharp upmove.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.22 or 27% at $80.37 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $9.30 or 0.25% at $3,642.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.765 or 1.77% at $42.410 an ounce.