Canopy USA To Acquire Wana And Jetty

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) Tuesday confirmed that Canopy USA, LLC has exercised the options to acquire Wana and Jetty.

The company said it expects these acquisitions will enable Canopy USA to realize compelling financial benefits, including the ability to drive revenue growth, and realize cost synergies across the Canopy USA ecosystem.

"With these acquisitions now triggered, Canopy USA has taken a crucial step forward in bringing together these high potential businesses and will soon be able to demonstrate the full potential of this ecosystem across the U.S. cannabis market," said David Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth. "In addition to the positive signals we're seeing on near term regulatory reform in the U.S., there's significant potential in putting together leading brands like Wana and Jetty, and we're excited to see how these brands can collaborate to become even stronger".

Wana is a leading cannabis edibles brand in North America and is vertically integrated in Colorado in addition to having a rapidly growing licensing division across 15 additional U.S. states and territories.

Jetty is a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

