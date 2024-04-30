Cantaloupe, Inc., to Showcase CHEQ and New Innovative Micro Market and Smart Cooler Technology at the NAMA 2024 Show

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce its participation in The National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) Show, taking place from May 7-9, in Dallas. Cantaloupe will be showcasing its cutting-edge solutions, including the highly anticipated CHEQ point-of-sale (POS) platform, which features a mobile-first approach to accepting payments. Additionally, in Cantaloupe’s booth and elsewhere throughout the show with key strategic partners, attendees can explore the latest in micro market innovations, including new modern kiosk designs, and smart coolers leveraging both AI and age verification technology. Cantaloupe will also host an in-booth unveiling of its new CHEQ payment solution on Tuesday, May 7, at 3:00 p.m. in booth #1025, followed by an in-booth happy hour at 3:30 p.m.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430224918/en/

Cantaloupe, Inc., will be at the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) Show May 7-9, 2024, in Dallas, and will be showcasing its cutting edge solutions that are revolutionizing the self-service industry, including CHEQ with mobile ordering and payments, as well as its latest in micro market innovations, and its Smart Café. Visit Cantaloupe at NAMA at booth #1025. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is an exciting moment as we unveil CHEQ for the first time since our February acquisition," said Elyssa Steiner, CMO of Cantaloupe, Inc. "With its handheld and mobile-first payments platform, CHEQ offers a game-changing solution for businesses to accept payments anywhere. As a leader in mobile-first payments, CHEQ enables seamless mobile ordering, convenient mobile pick-up points (CHEQ Points), and innovative express kiosks (CHEQ Zones). CHEQ’s versatile payment system is ideal for stadiums, entertainment venues, festivals, fairs, food trucks and pop-up shops. We anticipate that NAMA attendees will be captivated by this offering, as it presents an opportunity for customers to expand their businesses and meet the evolving needs of their clientele.”

Cantaloupe will also be displaying its broad range of payment solutions and products tailored for international markets showcased in four other partner booths. For the European market, Cantaloupe will highlight its cutting-edge payment devices, including the P66, P100 and P100 Pro card readers. Additionally, Cantaloupe's Latin America partnership with Imbera will be featured, giving attendees a firsthand experience of Cantaloupe’s solutions specifically designed for the Mexico market. Imbera's booth will feature Cantaloupe’s Go MiniX kiosk, equipped with the P30 payment device, demonstrating its seamless integration for implementing micro markets in Mexico. Attendees can also witness the Cantaloupe Cooler Café in action, featuring age verification on the P30 device, further showcasing Cantaloupe’s commitment to meeting the unique needs of the Mexico market.

In Cantaloupe’s booth, guests will experience a full line-up of smart cooler technology, including the Cooler Cafe, with Cool Blu and IDW coolers, and the Smart Café. This area will highlight various use cases of self-service solutions designed for semi-public to high-traffic public locations. The Smart Café, is equipped with AI dynamic camera vision technology, further enhancing security and the ultimate convenience for consumers.

Lastly, Cantaloupe will provide demonstrations of its latest product releases within the Seed software suite. Show attendees can learn about Seed Analytics and Seed Intelligence, powerful tools that enrich data visualization and analysis for operators. Attendees can also witness the efficiency of Cantaloupe's Seed Pick Easy at an in-booth activation station. This innovative warehouse picking solution simplifies the picking process, optimizing efficiency and accuracy for operators of all sizes.

"The Cantaloupe booth at NAMA will be a hub of innovation, showcasing a wide range of solutions revolutionizing the self-service industry," said Steiner. "These advanced technologies empower our operators to grow, increase profitability, and meet diverse customer needs. With the recent acquisition of CHEQ, we are excited to expand our offerings with new mobile and handheld payment solutions, attracting a new wave of operators to our comprehensive suite of services.”

Cantaloupe, Inc., invites all NAMA attendees to visit booth #1025 at The National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) Show, May 7-9, in Dallas, to explore their innovative products and solutions. To learn more about Cantaloupe visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations, processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company's vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Cashtag $CTLP

G-CTLP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430224918/en/