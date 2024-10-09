Cantaloupe, Inc. Launches AdVantage Program

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to mark the launch of Cantaloupe’s AdVantage program, which allows brands to engage with consumers through digital advertising on Cantaloupe’s point-of-sale (POS) touchscreen devices across the U.S. and Canada. The program’s first collaborative campaign is with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), aimed at supporting the Priceless Planet Coalition, launched by Mastercard, Conservation International and World Resources Institute to unite businesses and consumers to fund the restoration of 100 million trees around the world.

The digital campaign will run for three months, encouraging consumers to donate to Conservation International, a 501(c)(3) charity, aimed at restoring 100 million trees across restoration sites that have significant potential for positive impact on climate, community and biodiversity. Consumers’ donations will be matched by Cantaloupe for a total of up to $500,000, amplifying the impact of the Priceless Planet Coalition’s reforestation initiatives. When consumers visit https://donate.mastercard.com/v3/#/site/cantaloupe and donate $4 or more during the promotion period, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a two-night trip where six (6) Grand Prize winners will each have the option to attend an event at a Cantaloupe-powered venue, along with ninety (90) First Prize winners who will each receive a $100 digital Mastercard Prepaid Card.*

"We’re excited to partner with Mastercard to help drive support for global reforestation through the Priceless Planet Coalition,” said Elyssa Steiner, chief marketing officer of Cantaloupe, Inc. "Launching our AdVantage Program with Mastercard aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and innovation, creating new opportunities for brands and operators to engage consumers in meaningful ways while increasing revenue.”

"The launch of the AdVantage program is a key milestone in how we’re leveraging Cantaloupe’s advanced technology to deliver more than just transactions,” said Gaurav Singal, chief technology officer with Cantaloupe. "Our platform not only enables seamless digital payments but also creates opportunities for brands to extend their reach and engage consumers at the point-of-sale through targeted advertising. By harnessing the power of data-driven insights and the scale of our POS touchscreen devices, we’re empowering businesses to unlock new revenue streams while providing meaningful, engaging experiences to consumers.”

The Cantaloupe AdVantage Program enables brands to reach consumers at the point-of-sale through digital advertising on Cantaloupe’s Engage touchscreen card readers and its self-checkout kiosks, found in various locations such as universities, hospitals, airports, malls, hotels, apartments and employee break rooms. With flexible monthly, quarterly, or annual campaign programs, brands can drive engagement and increased visibility. Operators benefit from revenue share for every ad impression, and brands are guaranteed up to 1 million impressions per campaign ensuring guaranteed impressions and the ability to tailor their POS advertising strategies.

"Bettering the communities we serve and empowering businesses and consumers to play their part in preserving a healthy planet is an imperative for Mastercard, but many may not know where to start this journey,” said Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, Executive Vice President, US Market Development, Mastercard. "Cantaloupe’s campaign in support of the Priceless Planet Coalition provides a seamless and engaging way to make a positive impact, no matter how large or small.”

To learn more about Cantaloupe’s AdVantage program, visit cantaloupe.com; for more information on the partnership with Mastercard for the Priceless Planet Coalition’s reforestation initiatives, visit https://donate.mastercard.com/v3/#/site/cantaloupe.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point of sale systems, and enterprise cloud software. Handling more than a billion transactions annually, Cantaloupe’s solutions enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement across sectors like food & beverage markets, smart automated retail, hospitality, entertainment venues and more. Committed to innovation, Cantaloupe drives advancements in digital payments and business optimization, serving over 30,000 customers in the U.S., U.K., EU countries, Australia, and Mexico. For more information, visit cantaloupe.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

*NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. Open to individuals who are legal residents of the 50 U.S. or DC, and legal age of majority as of time/date of entry. A minimum donation of $4.00 USD is required to enter by the donation method of entry. PIN-based debit, international & corporate transactions ineligible. To enter without making a donation, and receive (1) entry into the applicable Entry Period, hand print your full name, complete mailing address, telephone number, date of birth and the words "Cantaloupe Priceless Planet Coalition Sweepstakes” on a plain 3” x 5” piece of paper and mail it in a sealed, stamped and hand printed #10 envelope to: Cantaloupe Priceless Planet Coalition Sweepstakes, 211 Greenwood Ave. 2-2, Promo 513, Bethel, CT 06801. Enter as often as you wish by mail, but each entry must be mailed separately, postmarked by the applicable postmark deadline and received by the applicable mail-in deadline (see Official Rules for deadlines). Ends 12/31/24. For Official Rules & complete details visit: https://donate.mastercard.com/content/donateweb/cantaloupe/en-us/sweepStakesRules.html.

