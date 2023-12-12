Cantaloupe and Canteen of Northern California’s Partnership Highlights Technology Innovation

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, has recently onboarded Canteen of Northern California (CNC), a well-established vending operator serving Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties. Cantaloupe’s business with CNC marks a major customer acquisition in the mid-market category, with CNC fully deploying Cantaloupe’s state-of-the-art vending and micro market technology alongside the integration of Cantaloupe’s cutting-edge Seed software platform into its operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212731717/en/

Canteen of Northern California has gone all-in with Cantaloupe’s vending and micro market technology, powered by the Seed™ software platform, and is a big fan of Cantaloupe’s Remote Price Change feature within Seed. (Photo: Business Wire)

CNC, under the leadership of Kelley Dayton and Shaun Dayton, second and third-generation managers, has a storied 50+ year history in the vending business. Founded in 1970, the company was one of the first ten franchises of Canteen. Operating approximately 550-560 vending machines and 20 micro markets, CNC has taken a bold step in becoming the first Canteen franchise to go "all-in” with Cantaloupe’s solutions.

The comprehensive transition to Cantaloupe’s products and services started in October 2022, and includes a complete changeover to Cantaloupe’s G11 card readers, the implementation of the Seed Pro vending management system, and the replacement of previous micro market equipment with the Cantaloupe Go line of kiosks. Additionally, CNC is working to add Cantaloupe’s Cooler CaféTM in certain locations to expand its offerings to current customers.

"Our decision to switch from our previous vending management system and cashless payment provider to Cantaloupe’s full suite of solutions was driven by a need for a technology partner capable of breaking through the limitations we faced with prior suppliers,” noted Shaun Dayton, operations manager of Canteen of Northern California. "Working with Cantaloupe on innovative solutions to enhance our business efficiency has been a game-changer. What really sold us was Cantaloupe’s Remote Price Change feature within Seed, which set Cantaloupe apart from competitors and helped us address an urgent need to be able to manage prices and inflation impacts efficiently and effectively.”

The partnership not only showcases Cantaloupe’s leadership in vending technology but also reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting operators through business transitions and growth.

Jeff Dumbrell, Cantaloupe’s chief revenue officer emphasizes, "Our partnership with operator customers shapes the way we develop every single one of our products, especially Seed. It’s not just a platform. It’s a revolutionary way for vending operators to see and know all areas of their business. Seed brings a new dimension of cost-savings and revenue growth to operators, supported by Cantaloupe’s dedicated team of experts who are there to ensure each customer’s success.”

CNC has already experienced the benefits of Seed, including significant cost savings and increased revenue. Seed’s comprehensive reporting tools have also revealed valuable insights into CNC’s business, which Dayton has been thrilled about.

"Our cost savings have been so substantial that we’ve actually been able to use those savings to give our staff a raise,” said Shaun Dayton. "I’ve never worked with a program that is so robust and powerful, and the customer service from Cantaloupe has been phenomenal.”

Cantaloupe’s success with CNC illustrates the benefits of the company’s ongoing strategy to expand its mid-size operator base and underscores the value of the company as a technology and software leader. For CNC, it shows the vast network of Canteen operators, and the industry at large, how modernizing equipment and payment systems has fostered growth and innovation, demonstrating that Cantaloupe’s solutions are well-suited for operators of all sizes.

To learn more about Cantaloupe, visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations across the globe processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company's vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a wide variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Canteen of Northern California

Canteen of Northern California, Inc. (CNC), is the leading unattended retail provider in Northern California. CNC is a family-owned business which has been providing office coffee services, vending and micro-market options since 1970. Canteen of Northern California services important local industries, such as the high tech, financial, healthcare and college industries and operates in an approximate 50-mile radius of its main office, enabling CNC to service the top nearby cities, including Windsor, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Napa, and Sonoma. To learn more about Canteen of Northern California, visit canteensr.com.

Cashtag $CTLP

G-CTLP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212731717/en/