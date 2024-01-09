Cantaloupe Showcases AI-Powered Self-Service Retail Solutions at NRF '24, Retail's Big Show

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce its participation in NRF '24, Retail's Big Show, put on by the National Retail Federation and taking place in New York City from January 14-16, 2024, at the Jacob K. Javits Center. Cantaloupe will be exhibiting in booth #2814, where attendees can explore the company’s self-service retail innovations, including the AI-powered Smart Café, which is poised to revolutionize the retail landscape by providing a new layer of security and consumer access to retail products and food and beverage.

Cantaloupe has a 30+ year history in the self-service industry, powering 1.15 million locations worldwide with payments and software solutions for self-service commerce. For NRF ‘24, Cantaloupe plans to introduce its self-service solutions for broader retail applications, with emphasis on product security and consumer convenience.

"Cantaloupe brings retail beyond brick-and-mortar by offering more on-the-go experiences for customers, delivering them the products they need, when and where they need them,” said Elyssa Steiner, CMO of Cantaloupe. "From big box stores and shopping malls to airports, hotels, apartment buildings and offices, from large entertainment venues to the golf course, Cantaloupe provides customizable self-service retail options anywhere customers are looking for convenience and a variety of product selection.”

Some of the innovative products Cantaloupe will be showing at NRF '24 include:

Smart Café: Cantaloupe's newest product innovation, set to be commercially available in 2024, is a standalone cooler or smart box that leverages dynamic vision and AI technology to revolutionize the self-checkout experience. Shoppers simply present their payment method at the point-of-sale terminal to unlock the unit, grab their items, and go. The Smart Cafe automatically recognizes which products were removed and charges the customer accordingly. This cutting-edge technology greatly enhances security for retailers by keeping products safe and secure behind a (literal) paywall that opens upon payment and expedites the purchasing process for consumers.

Cantaloupe Go Self-Checkout Kiosk: Cantaloupe’s compact, cashless Go MiniX kiosk is designed to offer a quick and easy self-payment solution. Featuring a large 15" touchscreen, built-in camera, barcode scanner, credit card reader, and accessibility features for the visually impaired, the Go MiniX sets the standard for the future of in-store, everyday self-checkout experiences. It’s an easy-to-use technology for retailers to manage inventory, sales, consumer promotions and more through the Cantaloupe Go business portal or easily integrated into an existing point-of-sale system.

Cantaloupe’s Cashless Payment Solutions with Partner Pharmabox: The first automated retail system for over the counter (OTC) and personal care pharmaceutical products, the Pharmabox is a great example of smart retail machines that leverage Cantaloupe’s card reader technology to accept digital payments. Pharmabox brings OTC products to high traffic, but traditionally underserved areas, accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Next Generation Smart Retail Machines: Featuring large and interactive screens that provide valuable advertising space and an engaging shopping experience. These high-flexibility smart vending solutions bring an elevated approach to the traditional vending experience. Designed to bring visibility to retailers and brands in high-traffic areas like airport terminals, these automated retail systems can help create a "retail on the go” experience wherever key customers are – without the added costs of labor and large retail shop rentals or leases.

According to NRF's 2023 Retail Security Survey, the average shrink rate in FY 2022 increased to 1.6%, resulting in $112.1 billion in losses, primarily driven by theft. For retailers looking to address theft in their locations, loss prevention is a key area where Cantaloupe solutions can make an impact.

"For many retailers, theft is the number one concern, with staffing often number two. Cantaloupe’s products and services can provide solutions to both issues,” noted Elyssa Steiner. "Cantaloupe’s Smart Café, for instance, is a great solution for retailers to combat theft of high-ticket items — without having to assign staff to monitor the unit. The dual use of AI and cameras inside the Smart Café provides a high-level of accuracy in identifying items removed from the unit after payment is rendered - and it’s almost impossible to trick! Additionally, Cantaloupe’s simplified, flexible self-checkout technology works for retailers of all sizes who are looking to reduce labor and ensure a seamless buying experience for their customers without committing to an entire lane of self-checkout machines.”

For more information about Cantaloupe, Inc. and its self-service retail solutions, visit booth #2814 at NRF '24, Retail's Big Show, or visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations, processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company's vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

