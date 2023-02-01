Cantaloupe's Seed Platform Adopted by Leading Pepsi Bottler Buffalo Rock Company

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is proud to announce that its Cantaloupe Seed platform has been adopted by the Buffalo Rock Company, the largest single family-owned Pepsi and Dr Pepper bottler in the United States. Buffalo Rock operates 14 franchise locations across Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, running 9,000 vending machines, 450+ micro markets, and 1,400 office coffee service (OCS) delivery points. While the company is already a customer of Cantaloupe’s ePort card readers in many of its vending locations, this commitment showcases Buffalo Rock's confidence in Cantaloupe's complete product offering by fully integrating their operations within the Seed software platform — which is widely regarded as one of the best vending management systems (VMS) in the industry.

"Life before Seed was very manual and inefficient," said Kyle Murphy, corporate business development director for the Buffalo Rock’s on premise department. "We were filling machines and micro markets either by forecast, which was not always accurate, or by manually counting what was in the machine and then going back to the truck and manually picking on-site. In working with Cantaloupe, we’re better able to identify what the machines need before we load the trucks, which means we can reduce the number of bring-backs and amount of time spent at each location.”

After a successful pilot with the Seed software platform in the spring of 2022, Buffalo Rock immediately recognized how using Seed allowed them to schedule routes dynamically, provided visibility into vending machine performance, and helped reduce product returns to the warehouse.

Another reason that Buffalo Rock chose Cantaloupe is because of its ability to transition large enterprise operations onto the Seed platform quickly with Seed Sync, Cantaloupe’s API solution to connect 3rd party devices and machines into Seed. Alongside the hands-on training provided by Cantaloupe’s Customer Success Management team, Seed Sync highlights inefficiencies in operators’ processes and helps direct where they should invest time and resources for improvement. Kyle Murphy noted that using Seed Sync really made a difference in showing them some opportunities within their business that could be corrected immediately. "Using Seed Sync has given us the intelligence to identify machines with issues so we can go out and fix them. Without it, we would never have known we had room for improvement"

"We are excited to partner with Buffalo Rock and support them in their efforts to optimize their supply chain operations," said Jeff Dumbrell, CRO of Cantaloupe, Inc. "The adoption of our Seed platform is a testament to the value and effectiveness of our solutions, and we look forward to continuing to work with Buffalo Rock to help them grow their business.”

As they continue their integration with the Seed platform, Buffalo Rock is eager to incorporate its micro market and OCS business into the system, which adds an extra layer of customer service improvement and enables its team to manage accounts through a single dashboard. "Through our use of Seed, we are servicing our customers better. Our machines are being stocked regularly and our card readers can take payments reliably,” said Kyle Murphy. "Now we can focus more of our attention on growing the business and maintaining the high level of service that we’re known for.”

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR Tech Insiders, or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Buffalo Rock Company

Buffalo Rock Company is the nation’s largest single family-owned Pepsi and Dr Pepper bottler. The company employs more than 2,400 employee-partners who service a population of more than seven million consumers throughout Alabama, western Georgia and the panhandle of Florida. Matthew Dent, CEO and President, leads the fourth-generation Lee-owned company that has been in business for more than 122 years. The company continues to evolve its operations and brand portfolio to meet the needs of the ever-changing beverage and snack consumer. For more information about Buffalo Rock Company, visit buffalorock.com.

