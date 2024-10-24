24.10.2024 22:56:57

Capital One Financial Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.692 billion, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $1.705 billion, or $4.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.733 billion or $4.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $10.014 billion from $9.366 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.692 Bln. vs. $1.705 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.41 vs. $4.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.014 Bln vs. $9.366 Bln last year.

