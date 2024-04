Capricor Announces Positive Type-B Interaction With FDA For CAP-1002 In Treating DMD

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Wednesday announced a positive Type-B Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls meeting with the FDA on next steps for the Biologics License Application for CAP-1002 in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD.

Currently, the shares are at $5.22, up 8.30 percent from the previous close of 4.82, on a volume of 551,936.

The FDA advised Capricor to include a discussion for a pre-BLA meeting and rolling BLA schedule in the upcoming Type-B meeting. Capricor said it plans to share its HOPE-2 open label extension 3-year safety and efficacy data with FDA.

Data from Cohort B of the HOPE-3 clinical trial will not be necessary for FDA approval of the product.

CAP-1002 for the treatment of DMD has received Orphan Drug Designation and the regulatory pathway for CAP-1002 is supported Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation.