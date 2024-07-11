|
11.07.2024 13:47:20
Cara Therapeutics To Explore Strategic Alternatives
(RTTNews) - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) announced on Thursday that its board has approved exploring and assessing strategic options for a more efficient operational strategy centered on controlling costs and preserving cash.
The company clarified that there is no guarantee that this exploration will lead to any agreements or transactions, and the timeline for such potential agreements or transactions remains uncertain.
Cara Therapeutics also emphasized that it will not provide updates on the strategic exploration unless approved by the Board or if further disclosure is necessary by law.
The company has enlisted Piper Sandler & Co. as its financial advisor for this process.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $0.31, up 9.06%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cara Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
03.03.24
|Ausblick: Cara Therapeutics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Cara Therapeutics öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cara Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cara Therapeutics Inc
|0,31
|-3,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.