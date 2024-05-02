|
02.05.2024 12:50:26
Cardinal Health Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $258 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $345 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $509 million or $2.08 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $54.91 billion from $50.49 billion last year.
Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $258 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $54.91 Bln vs. $50.49 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.30 to $7.40
