Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 12:50:26

Cardinal Health Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $258 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $345 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $509 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $54.91 billion from $50.49 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $258 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $54.91 Bln vs. $50.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.30 to $7.40

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cardinal Health Inc.mehr Nachrichten