Cardinal Infrastructure Grou a Aktie
WKN DE: A41RR7 / ISIN: US14154A1025
19.02.2026 16:38:20
Cardinal Infrastructure Shares Jump 30%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) are gaining about 30 percent during Thursday morning trading. The strong stock movement might be influenced by the company's announcement on Wednesday regarding the acquisition of Sugar Hill, Georgia-based A.L. Grading Contractors.
The company's stock is currently trading at $32.00, up 30.29 percent or $7.44, over the previous close of $24.56 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $21.98 and $32.28 in the past one year.
Additionally, the company announced its financial outlook for fiscal year 2026, anticipating revenue in the range of $664.9 million to $678.3 million.
