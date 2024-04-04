|
04.04.2024 15:58:29
Cardio Diagnostics Inks Nationwide Telehealth Deal With Navierre
(RTTNews) - Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO), an AI-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, announced Thursday a strategic partnership with Navierre, an innovative digital health technology platform, to significantly expand access to Cardio Diagnostics' industry-leading, AI-enabled precision cardiovascular diagnostic tests.
By leveraging the rapidly growing telehealth market, Cardio Diagnostics in partnership with Navierre is poised to revolutionize the patient cardiovascular care journey through earlier detection, accessible specialty care, and personalized prevention.
Cardio Diagnostics' suite of AI-driven solutions, including the Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests, leverage cutting-edge epigenetic and genetic science to provide personalized insights into a patient's risk for coronary heart disease or coronary heart disease status.
Through the Navierre partnership, these transformative tools will now be accessible to a broader audience, breaking down barriers to specialty cardiovascular care.
Starting April 1, 2024, Cardio Diagnostics' precision heart health tests, including its flagship AI-powered epigenetic-genetic cardiovascular risk, detection, and management tests, will be available to thousands of patients and clinicians through Navierre's platform.
Navierre-partnered clinicians across the U.S. can seamlessly order these tests for their patients, and consumers can easily register for a profile on the platform to fill out a health questionnaire and request the clinical test.
