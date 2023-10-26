Carlisle Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $265.6 million, or $5.29 per share. This compares with $254.7 million, or $4.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.0% to $1.26 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $265.6 Mln. vs. $254.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.29 vs. $4.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.54 -Revenue (Q3): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.