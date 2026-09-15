Uber Technologies Aktie

Uber Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARCAVA4601A0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.09.2026 17:00:52

Carnival vs. Uber Technologies: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors choosing between Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) must decide between a capital-intensive cruise leader and a high-growth technology platform. Both companies have shown resilience, but their financial structures offer very different risks.

Carnival operates as a global giant in the travel industry, managing a diverse fleet of ships that cater to millions of vacationers. Uber dominates the gig economy by connecting riders, diners, and shippers with service providers through its proprietary mobile applications and digital infrastructure.

As a major player among consumer discretionary stocks, Carnival operates a massive fleet of over 90 ships across eight distinct brands. In its latest annual report, the company highlighted a workforce of over 160,000 team members who served approximately 13.5 million guests throughout 2025. This scale allows the company to source passengers from major global markets, and notably, no single travel agency group accounted for more than 10% of total revenue during the year.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uber 62,30 -0,86% Uber
Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh 57 950,00 1,00% Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche gaben im Dienstagshandel etwas nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen