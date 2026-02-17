Carrefour Group FY25 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - French retailer Carrefour Group (0NPH.L, CRRFY.PK, CRERF.PK, CA.PA) on Tuesday reported full-year net income, group share, of 319 million euros, compared with 723 million euros last year.

Net income, group share, adjusted for exceptional items, was 1.090 billion euros or 1.60 euros per share, compared to 1.167 billion euros or 1.74 euros per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were 82.102 billion euros, compared to 81.705 billion euros last year. Total revenues were 84.025 billion euros, compared to $83.454 billion euros.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO, declared: "In 2025, Carrefour delivered a solid performance with a marked improvement in France and Spain alongside more challenging market conditions in Brazil. The year was shaped by several major milestones, including the integration of the Cora & Match banners in France, the launch of our European buying platform Concordis, the buyout of minority interests in Carrefour Brazil and the disposal of Carrefour Italy, followed by the announcement of the disposal of Carrefour Romania in early 2026."