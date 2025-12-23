NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.12.2025 13:43:00
Cash vs. Dividend ETFs vs. Bond Funds: Why T-Bills Are My Favorite "Dry Powder" Right Now
I love the idea of "dry powder." I love it a little less when I notice my IRA "cash" is earning approximately a shrug.So I went looking for a smarter parking spot -- something that doesn't swing around in value like your average index fund, is easy to sell when opportunity shows up, and pays more than a sleepy sweep account. I'll admit that I didn't necessarily arrive at these three characteristics in that order, and the results weren't exactly what I expected.Here's what I considered, what I rejected along the way, and what finally clicked.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
