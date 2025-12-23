NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.12.2025 13:43:00

Cash vs. Dividend ETFs vs. Bond Funds: Why T-Bills Are My Favorite "Dry Powder" Right Now

I love the idea of "dry powder." I love it a little less when I notice my IRA "cash" is earning approximately a shrug.So I went looking for a smarter parking spot -- something that doesn't swing around in value like your average index fund, is easy to sell when opportunity shows up, and pays more than a sleepy sweep account. I'll admit that I didn't necessarily arrive at these three characteristics in that order, and the results weren't exactly what I expected.Here's what I considered, what I rejected along the way, and what finally clicked.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten