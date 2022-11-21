Castle Biosciences Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists for its Pittsburgh Clinical Laboratory

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has accredited its clinical laboratory facility in Pittsburgh. This achievement follows a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Laboratory Accreditation Program.

"This important accreditation is reflective of Castle’s commitment to excellence, safety and quality, driven by our dedicated laboratory team,” said Kristen Oelschlager, chief operating officer of Castle Biosciences. "We are proud that clinicians and patients can use our innovative tests knowing that our clinical laboratories have received this accreditation reserved for laboratories operating under the high standards required by CAP.”

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program was started in the early 1960s and is recognized by the U.S. federal government as being equal to or more stringent than its own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. CAP accreditation is then awarded to facilities that meet the highest standards of quality in laboratory services. Once achieved, on-site inspections occur every two years to assess ongoing compliance with the CAP accreditation program requirements.

Castle acquired its laboratory in Pittsburgh through the acquisition of Cernostics, Inc. in December 2021, and subsequently initiated ongoing process improvements and laboratory expansion efforts. With this accreditation, all of Castle’s laboratories are now CAP accredited, reflecting the Company’s commitment to high-quality standards and excellence in patient care.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the ability of clinicians and patients to use our innovative tests knowing that our clinical laboratories have received CAP accreditation. The word "can” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our ability to maintain compliance with the CAP accreditation program’s requirements on an ongoing basis; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

