CAVA Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $18.37 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $19.74 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.
Excluding items, CAVA Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.37 million or $0.16 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $280.62 million from $233.50 million last year.
CAVA Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $18.37 Mln. vs. $19.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $280.62 Mln vs. $233.50 Mln last year.
