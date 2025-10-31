CBOE Holdings Aktie

CBOE Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CZTX / ISIN: US12503M1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 21:07:29

Cboe Begins Sale Process Of Australia, Canada Units, To Exit U.S., European Corporate Listings

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) said it is beginning a sales process for Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada, exiting U.S. and European Corporate Listings, and reducing costs related to its U.S. and European ETP Listings businesses, Cboe Europe Derivatives, and several of its smaller Risk and Market Analytics businesses.

Cboe determined that these decisions will better position the company to accelerate its core businesses and act decisively on emerging opportunities that align with its strengths.

The company anticipates that these actions will have an immaterial impact on 2025 total organic net revenue growth and adjusted operating expense guidance.

The company estimates that the annualized run-rate impact of its business review decisions - inclusive of its previously announced wind down of Cboe's Japanese equities business - will result in a roughly 3% reduction in net revenue and an approximate 8-10% reduction in adjusted operating expenses, using the 2025 guided ranges as a baseline.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CBOE Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CBOE Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CBOE Holdings Inc 211,00 2,68% CBOE Holdings Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost ziehen an
An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Montag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen