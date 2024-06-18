CBRE Group Buys Direct Line Global

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE), a real estate company, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Direct Line Global, a provider of mission-critical data center infrastructure for technology companies, from private equity firm Guardian Capital.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Group expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its core earnings-per-share.

Founded in 1997, Direct Line Global provides design, installation, maintenance and management solutions for data center owners and operators, primarily in the U.S.

Direct Line Global will operate as part of CBRE's Data Centers Solutions business within the Global Workplace Solutions business segment.

The global market for data center support services is estimated to be around $30 billion and is expected to grow at 16% per year through 2028.