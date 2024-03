CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 43 Mln Shares At $11.42/shr

(RTTNews) - CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) announced the pricing of secondary offering of the Company's common stock by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Partners at a price to the public of $11.42 per share.

The offering consists of 43 million shares of the company's common stock, upsized from the previously announced size of 40 million shares.

The Selling Stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.45 million shares of the company's common stock. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2024.