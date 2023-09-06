CDB Aviation Leases A321NX to New European Customer AEGEAN

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing”), announced today the execution of a lease agreement with the flag carrier of Greece, Aegean Airlines ("AEGEAN”), for one Airbus A321-271NX from the lessor’s orderbook.

The Athens-based carrier is expected to take delivery of the aircraft in spring 2025 as it continues to expand in the European region by renewing its fleet and operating to new destinations, targeting to meet the robust passenger traffic levels to and from the country that are well ahead of 2019 levels.

"We’re very pleased to have established our latest customer relationship with the largest Greek airline and a leading regional carrier in Europe,” stated Jie Chen, CDB Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer. "This advanced, latest generation A321neo will be another well-suited member of AEGEAN’s growing fleet, providing the level of efficiency and comfort that is aligned with the carrier’s ongoing efforts to continuously improve its services and innovate to meet the evolving needs of its passengers.”

"Our partnership with CDB Aviation will help us achieve our fleet development and growth plan for the coming years,” commented Dimitris Gerogiannis, Chief Executive Officer of AEGEAN. "The latest generation A321neo provides our customers with the enhanced experience they’re looking for, while significantly reducing our environmental footprint.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation’s business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as ”may,” "will,” "seek,” "continue,” "aim,” "anticipate,” "target,” "projected,” "expect,” "estimate,” "intend,” "plan,” "goal,” "believe,” "achieve” or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AEGEAN

AEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 12.5 million passengers in 2022 and will offer a total of 18 million seats in 2023. The route schedule for the year 2023 covers a network of 165 destinations (30 domestic and 135 international) in 46 countries from the company's 10 bases in Greece and abroad, with a fleet of 76 aircraft including the brand-new Airbus A320 and A321 neos AEGEAN is a member of STAR ALLIANCE, the largest global airline alliance and was awarded, for the 12th consecutive year and 13th time in the last 14 years, as the best regional airline in Europe by the Skytrax World Airline Awards. www.aegeanair.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing”) a 38-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830730442/en/