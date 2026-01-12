12.01.2026 02:26:24

CDB Aviation Secures $710 Mln Sustainability Linked Loan

(RTTNews) - CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., announced that its Hong Kong-incorporated entity, CDB Aviation Hong Kong (Limited), has executed a new Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL) transaction. Completed on December 19, 2025, the deal is anchored by a five-year, $710 million unsecured term loan facility.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited acted as Facility Agent and Facility Coordinator, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited as Mandate Lead Arranger Bookrunner, Credit Agricole as Sole Sustainability Agent and Lead Sustainability Structuring Advisor, and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China London Branch and China CITIC Bank International Limited as Sustainability Structuring Advisors.

The facility was financed by a group of MLA banks.

