Cedar Fair Reports Results for 2023

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results, ended Dec. 31, 2023.

2023 Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Net revenues totaled a record $371 million, an increase of 1%, or $5 million, compared with Q4-2022.

The Company recorded a net loss of $10 million compared with net income of $12 million in Q4-2022. The decrease was due primarily to $17 million of transaction costs related to the proposed merger with Six Flags.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $89 million, an increase of 1%, or $1 million, compared with Q4-2022.

totaled $89 million, an increase of 1%, or $1 million, compared with Q4-2022. Attendance totaled a record 5.8 million guests, an increase of 9%, or 466,000 guests compared with Q4-2022. The increase in attendance was primarily attributable to increased season pass visits resulting from the strong start to the 2024 sales program.

In-park per capita spending (2) was $58.61, a decrease of 7% compared with Q4-2022. The decrease was primarily due to a shift in attendance mix to lower-priced ticketing channels and higher attendance levels.

was $58.61, a decrease of 7% compared with Q4-2022. The decrease was primarily due to a shift in attendance mix to lower-priced ticketing channels and higher attendance levels. Out-of-park revenues(2) were a record $43 million, an increase of 7%, or $3 million, compared with Q4-2022.

2023 Full-Year Highlights

Net revenues totaled $1.80 billion compared with $1.82 billion in 2022.

Net income was $125 million, a decrease of $183 million from 2022, primarily the result of a $155 million prior year gain recognized on the sale of the land at California’s Great America and $22 million of transaction costs in 2023 related to the proposed merger with Six Flags.

Adjusted EBITDA was $528 million compared with $552 million in 2022.

Attendance totaled 26.7 million guests compared with 26.9 million guests in 2022.

In-park per capita spending was $61.05, a decline of 1% compared with 2022.

Out-of-park revenues were a record $223 million, an increase of $10 million, or 5% compared with 2022.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation Highlights

On Dec. 31, 2023, net debt (3) totaled $2.2 billion, calculated as total debt before debt issuance costs of $2.3 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $65 million.

totaled $2.2 billion, calculated as total debt before debt issuance costs of $2.3 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $65 million. Cedar Fair’s Board of Directors today declared a cash distribution of $0.30 per limited partner (LP) unit, payable on March 20, 2024, to unitholders of record on March 6, 2024.

CEO Commentary

"With the return to more normal operating conditions in the back half of 2023, the strength and resiliency of Cedar Fair’s business model was on full display,” said Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman. "We remained nimble and successfully adapted to an evolving marketplace to offset the effects of anomalous macro-factors, including weather, on demand during the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, in addition to more normalized operating conditions, we made mid-year adjustments to our marketing and pricing strategies that successfully drove increased demand while our park teams effectively implemented cost-saving measures to expand operating margins.”

"In addition to our outstanding performance over the second half of the year and record fourth quarter results, I’m encouraged by the pace of our long-lead indicators heading into the 2024 season, particularly sales of season passes and related all-season, add-on products,” added Zimmerman. "With unit sales of season passes through January up approximately 20% versus last year, we expect season pass sales to serve as a tailwind for attendance and revenues all season long.”

Commenting on the proposed merger with Six Flags, Zimmerman concluded, "Since announcing the proposed merger transaction in early November, we have been pleased by the strong support we have heard from unitholders and others in the investor community. We look forward to completing our combination with Six Flags and delivering on the compelling value creation opportunities ahead, which we believe are greater than what either company can achieve independently. Cedar Fair and Six Flags continue to work constructively with the DOJ in its review of the merger and continue to expect it will be completed in the first half of 2024. We look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities ahead for the combined company.”

2023 Full-Year Results

Operating days in 2023 totaled 2,365 compared to 2,302 in 2022.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, net revenues totaled $1.80 billion on attendance of 26.7 million guests, compared with net revenues of $1.82 billion on attendance of 26.9 million guests in 2022. The decrease in net revenues reflects the impact of a 1%, or 247,000, decline in attendance and a 1%, or $0.60, decrease in in-park per capita spending, offset in part by a 5%, or $10 million, increase in out-of-park revenues. The decline in attendance was attributable to a year-over-year decrease in season pass sales and lower demand during the first half of the year due to inclement weather. The decrease in in-park per capita spending was attributable to a decrease in admissions spending, reflecting a mid-year reassessment of pricing strategy at several key parks, as well as the recovery of lower-priced attendance channels over the second half of the year. The decrease in admission spending was partially offset by higher levels of guest spending on food and beverage, as continued investments in food and beverage offerings led to increases in both the number of transactions per guest and the average transaction value. The increase in out-of-park revenues reflects the strong performance of the Company’s resort properties, highlighted by full-year operations of Castaway Bay Resort and Sawmill Creek Resort at Cedar Point following temporary closures for renovations during 2022.

Operating costs and expenses for 2023 totaled $1.32 billion compared with $1.29 billion for 2022. The approximate $27 million year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to $22 million of transaction costs related to the proposed merger with Six Flags, which are classified as SG&A expenses. Excluding the merger-related costs, operating costs and expenses for the year increased $5 million, or less than 1%, the result of a $14 million increase in SG&A expenses partially offset by a $4 million decrease in cost of goods sold and a $4 million decrease in operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to cost savings initiatives resulting in a reduction in seasonal labor hours and less in-park entertainment costs. These cost-savings were somewhat offset by six incremental months of land lease costs at California's Great America, higher early-season maintenance wage costs at several parks, and increased insurance claims and related costs. Excluding the merger-related costs, the increase in SG&A expenses was primarily attributable to higher planned advertising costs in 2023.

Depreciation and amortization expense in 2023 totaled $158 million, up $5 million over the prior year, due to the reduction of the estimated useful lives of the long-lived assets at California's Great America following the sale-leaseback of the land at California's Great America. During 2023, the Company also reported a loss on impairment/retirement of fixed assets of approximately $18 million, compared with a $10 million loss in the prior year.

After the items noted above and a $155 million gain on the sale of the land at California's Great America in 2022, operating income for 2023 totaled $306 million, compared to operating income of $520 million for 2022.

Interest expense for 2023 totaled $142 million, a decrease of $10 million compared with 2022, the result of the repayment of the Company’s senior secured term loan facility and related termination of interest rate swap agreements during 2022. The reduction in interest expense was partially offset by interest on additional borrowings on the Company’s revolving credit facility in 2023. Prior to the termination of the Company’s interest rate swaps, the net effect of the swaps resulted in a $26 million net benefit to earnings for 2022. Finally, during 2023, Cedar Fair recognized a $6 million net benefit to earnings for foreign currency gains and losses compared with a $24 million net charge to earnings for 2022. Both amounts primarily represented the remeasurement of U.S.-dollar denominated notes to the functional currency of the Company’s Canadian entity.

Accounting for the items above, and after a $16 million decrease in the provision for taxes driven by the sale of the land at California’s Great America, net income for 2023 totaled $125 million, or $2.42 per diluted L.P. unit. This compares with net income of $308 million, or $5.45 per diluted LP unit, for 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, which management believes is a meaningful measure of the Company’s park-level operating results, totaled $528 million in 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $552 million for 2022. The $24 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to a decrease in net revenues driven by a decline in attendance caused by extreme weather during the first six months of 2023, and to a lesser extent by higher advertising, land lease and insurance related costs.

See the attached table for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

Deferred revenues on Dec. 31, 2023, including non-current deferred revenue, totaled $192 million, compared with $173 million of deferred revenues on Dec. 31, 2022. The $19 million increase was due to strong sales of advance purchase products, including season passes and related all-season add-on products.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the Company had cash on hand of $65 million and $280 million available under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of $345 million. This compares to $381 million of total liquidity at the end of 2022. Net debt on Dec. 31, 2023, calculated as total debt of $2.3 billion (before debt issuance costs) less cash and cash equivalents of $65 million, was $2.2 billion.

Distribution and Unit Repurchases

Today the Company announced the Cedar Fair Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per LP unit, to be paid on March 20, 2024, to unitholders of record on March 6, 2024.

During 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 1.7 million limited partnership units at a total cost of approximately $75 million – representing approximately 3% of its total units outstanding at the beginning of 2023.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

(financial tables follow)

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net revenues: Admissions $ 194,727 $ 197,357 $ 894,728 $ 925,903 Food, merchandise and games 120,695 115,795 613,969 602,603 Accommodations, extra-charge products and other 55,701 52,842 289,971 288,877 371,123 365,994 1,798,668 1,817,383 Costs and expenses: Cost of food, merchandise and games revenues 30,745 31,188 159,830 164,246 Operating expenses 188,931 188,592 860,154 864,304 Selling, general and administrative 87,060 66,045 296,458 260,592 Depreciation and amortization 30,284 26,833 157,995 153,274 Loss on impairment / retirement of fixed assets, net 5,288 3,896 18,067 10,275 Gain on sale of land — 1 — (155,250 ) 342,308 316,555 1,492,504 1,297,441 Operating income 28,815 49,439 306,164 519,942 Interest expense 36,150 36,554 141,770 151,940 Net effect of swaps — — — (25,641 ) Loss on early debt extinguishment — — — 1,810 (Gain) loss on foreign currency (3,912 ) (452 ) (5,525 ) 23,784 Other income (1,267 ) (1,633 ) (2,683 ) (3,608 ) (Loss) income before taxes (2,156 ) 14,970 172,602 371,657 Provision for taxes 7,797 2,615 48,043 63,989 Net (loss) income (9,953 ) 12,355 124,559 307,668 Net (loss) income allocated to general partner — — 1 3 Net (loss) income allocated to limited partners $ (9,953 ) $ 12,355 $ 124,558 $ 307,665

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,488 $ 101,189 Total assets $ 2,240,533 $ 2,235,897 Long-term debt, including current maturities: Notes $ 2,275,451 $ 2,268,155 $ 2,275,451 $ 2,268,155 Total partners' deficit $ (582,962 ) $ (591,602 )

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (9,953 ) $ 12,355 $ 124,559 $ 307,668 Interest expense 36,150 36,554 141,770 151,940 Interest income (1,297 ) (1,508 ) (2,818 ) (3,621 ) Provision for taxes 7,797 2,615 48,043 63,989 Depreciation and amortization 30,284 26,833 157,995 153,274 EBITDA 62,981 76,849 469,549 673,250 Loss on early debt extinguishment — — — 1,810 Net effect of swaps — — — (25,641 ) Non-cash foreign currency (gain) loss (3,920 ) (361 ) (5,594 ) 23,856 Non-cash equity compensation expense 6,770 5,502 22,611 20,589 Loss on impairment/retirement of fixed assets, net 5,288 3,896 18,067 10,275 Gain on sale of land — 1 — (155,250 ) Costs related to proposed merger (1) 17,275 — 22,287 — Other (2) 468 1,944 752 3,064 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 88,862 $ 87,831 $ 527,672 $ 551,953

(1) Consists of third-party investment banking, consulting and legal costs related to the proposed merger with Six Flags. These costs are added back to net (loss) income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Company's current and prior credit agreements. (2) Consists of certain costs as defined in the Company's current and prior credit agreements. These costs are added back to net (loss) income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and have included certain legal expenses, severance and related benefits and contract termination costs. This balance also includes unrealized gains and losses on short-term investments. (3) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash items, and adjustments as defined in the Company's current and prior credit agreements. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure as it is widely used by analysts, investors and comparable companies in the industry to evaluate operating performance on a consistent basis, as well as more easily compare the Company's results with those of other companies in the industry. Further, management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of park-level operating profitability and uses it for measuring returns on capital investments, evaluating potential acquisitions, determining awards under incentive compensation plans, and calculating compliance with certain loan covenants. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as a supplemental measure of our operating results and is not intended to be a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities as defined under generally accepted accounting principles. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. CALCULATION OF NET DEBT (In thousands) December 31, 2023 Long-term debt, including current maturities $ 2,275,451 Plus: Debt issuance costs 24,549 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (65,488 ) Net Debt (1) $ 2,234,512

(1) Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company and investors to monitor leverage. The measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. KEY OPERATIONAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per capita and operating day amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Attendance 5,776 5,309 26,665 26,912 In-park per capita spending (1) $ 58.61 $ 63.33 $ 61.05 $ 61.65 Out-of-park revenues (1) $ 42,531 $ 39,921 $ 223,263 $ 213,337 Operating days 377 376 2,365 2,302

(1) In-park per capita spending is calculated as revenues generated within the Company's amusement parks and separately gated outdoor water parks along with related parking revenues (in-park revenues), divided by total attendance. Out-of-park revenues are defined as revenues from resort, out-of-park food and retail locations, online transaction fees charged to customers, sponsorships and all other out-of-park operations. In-park revenues, in-park per capita spending and out-of-park revenues are non-GAAP measures. These metrics are used by management as major factors in significant operational decisions as they are primary drivers of the Company's financial and operational performance, measuring demand, pricing, and consumer behavior. A reconciliation of in-park revenues and out-of-park revenues to net revenues for the periods presented is as follows:

Three months ended Twelve months ended (In thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 In-park revenues $ 338,549 $ 336,233 $ 1,627,906 $ 1,659,183 Out-of-park revenues 42,531 39,921 223,263 213,337 Concessionaire remittance (9,957 ) (10,160 ) (52,501 ) (55,137 ) Net revenues $ 371,123 $ 365,994 $ 1,798,668 $ 1,817,383

