Cembra shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Zurich, 24 April 2024 – The Annual General Meeting 2024 of the Swiss bank Cembra was held in Zurich today. 304 shareholders attended the meeting, representing 14,665,422 registered shares (including the shares represented by the independent proxy) and 48.88% of the issued share capital, respectively.

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office: Franco Morra (Chairman), Marc Berg, Thomas Buess, Susanne Klöss-Braekler and Monica Mächler. Sandra Hauser was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders approved an increased dividend of CHF 4.00 per share. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings on 30 April 2024 (ex-dividend date 26 April 2024).



The Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of all other agenda items, including the Annual Report 2023, the Report on Non-Financial Matters 2023, the Compensation Report 2023, and the requested amendment to the Articles of Incorporation.