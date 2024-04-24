|
24.04.2024 15:55:13
Cembra shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
|
Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 24 April 2024 – The Annual General Meeting 2024 of the Swiss bank Cembra was held in Zurich today. 304 shareholders attended the meeting, representing 14,665,422 registered shares (including the shares represented by the independent proxy) and 48.88% of the issued share capital, respectively.
All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further one-year term of office: Franco Morra (Chairman), Marc Berg, Thomas Buess, Susanne Klöss-Braekler and Monica Mächler. Sandra Hauser was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.
The shareholders approved an increased dividend of CHF 4.00 per share. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings on 30 April 2024 (ex-dividend date 26 April 2024).
About Cembra
Across our business lines Lending and Payments, we serve over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 900 people from over 40 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor’s and is included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.
News Source: Cembra Money Bank AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1888585
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1888585 24.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!