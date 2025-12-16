Cementos Pacasmayo Shares Surge 50% After Holcim Agrees To Acquire Controlling Stake

(RTTNews) - Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) shares jumped 50.21 percent to $10.50, gaining $3.51, after the company announced that Holcim has agreed to acquire Inversiones Aspi S.A. of the Hochschild Group, which controls 50.01 percent of Cementos Pacasmayo.

The transaction values the company at approximately 5,100 million soles, based on a multiple of nine times EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 2025, marking a record EBITDA period and offering a significant premium to the current market capitalization.

The stock was trading at $10.50, compared with a previous close of $6.99 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares opened at $9.80 and moved within a day's range of $8.80 to $11.30. Trading volume totaled about 3.07 million shares, well above the average volume of roughly 0.02 million.

Cementos Pacasmayo is trading near the top of its 52-week range of $5.10 to $11.30, as investors reacted positively to the strategic transaction with the world's largest cement producer.