21.01.2026 16:55:44

Cemtrex Subsidiary Advanced Industrial Services Gets Mechanical Contract Of $3.9 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX, CETXP) Wednesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), has been awarded a mechanical contract valued at approximately $3.9 million, inclusive of approved alternates, as part of the Berks County Steam Plant Decentralization Project in Pennsylvania.

The award represents a meaningful multi-year infrastructure project for AIS and adds to the company's growing portfolio of municipal and institutional mechanical work.

Under the agreement, AIS will furnish, install, coordinate, test, and commission all Division 23 HVAC systems and components. The scope of work includes HVAC piping and equipment, motors, valves, expansion and control devices, meters and gauges, hangers and supports, vibration isolation systems, sleeves and penetrations, and complete system identification and labeling.

"This contract reflects AIS's continued momentum following recent acquisitions and strategic wins," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. "We are focused on expanding AIS's presence in durable infrastructure and mechanical projects that reinforce Cemtrex's strategy of building scaled, execution-driven operating businesses."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor dem Wochenende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen höher
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen