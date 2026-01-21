Centerra Gold Aktie
Centerra Gold Secures Permits To Extend Mount Milligan Operations Through 2035
(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU, CG.TO) confirmed that its Mount Milligan Mine in central British Columbia has received an amended environmental assessment along with all related permits, enabling the continuation of operations through 2035. The approvals include a planned 10% expansion in plant throughput beginning in 2028, as well as increased stockpile capacity to provide greater flexibility in plant feed.
In January 2025, Mount Milligan was identified by the Province of British Columbia as one of four mining projects eligible for expedited permitting, underscoring its importance to regional economic development.
Centerra is also advancing engineering and other studies to support future permit authorizations. These efforts are aimed at achieving the recently announced mine life extension of Mount Milligan to 2045, as outlined in the company's Pre-Feasibility Study.
