CenterWell Home Health Launches 20th Food Fundraising Drive

CenterWell Home Health, one of America’s largest home health providers, has launched its 20th annual Food Fundraising Drive, an effort to fight food insecurity in the communities it serves.

Through Sept. 21, CenterWell Home Health branches across the country will be collecting food and funds to benefit local food banks in the 38 states it serves. CenterWell is also partnering with the national organization Feeding America to offer a single website to collect financial contributions from people wherever they are: CenterWell Home Health - Fundraising For Feeding America.

Over the years, CenterWell Home Health has collected and donated more than 1.3 million meals to people in need.

According to 2022 data from Feeding America, 7 million seniors aged 60+ are facing hunger because of food insecurity. That's 1 in 11 seniors, or 8.7% of all seniors.

"Food insecurity takes an especially heavy toll on seniors’ health and nutrition, increasing the risk of disease or worsening existing conditions,” said Sherri Rains, BSN, RN, CWOCN, Chief Clinical Officer for CenterWell Home Health. "As an organization dedicated to serving seniors, CenterWell Home Health knows firsthand the challenges they face. We want to ensure that food, the most basic component of good health, is available to all.”

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240828092915/en/