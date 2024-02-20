CenterWell Pharmacy furthers digital strategy with launch of new mobile app

CenterWell Pharmacy® has introduced a new mobile app that lets customers manage their prescriptions anytime and anywhere, requesting refills, shopping for over-the-counter products, tracking orders and more.

The new CenterWell Pharmacy mobile app includes a simplified dashboard for customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Thanks to a total redesign and increased personalization capabilities, the new CenterWell Pharmacy app streamlines prescription management so customers can focus on getting their medicine quickly and simply, rather than spending time trying to stay organized. The new mobile app is another significant step forward in CenterWell Pharmacy’s continued strategic focus on utilizing digital capabilities to simplify and streamline the customer experience, which in turn can improve adherence and enhance overall health outcomes.

With the redesigned app, CenterWell Pharmacy customers who are covered by Humana health plans can:

Easily check costs for their medications, explore their savings and quickly transfer prescriptions to CenterWell Pharmacy.

Refill prescriptions or set them up for auto refill, for one less thing to think about.

View and track their orders from their mobile devices anytime, anywhere for total peace of mind.

Save time by ordering their over-the-counter (OTC) products along with their medications – and get free shipping.

"We think life is complicated enough, so we wanted to design a mobile app that takes the complexity out of something we all do—staying on top of our prescriptions,” said Bethanie Stein, Pharm.D., President, Pharmacy at Humana. "Our new app is intuitive, fast and user-friendly. Customers can manage their prescriptions on their own terms, when, where and how they want, and that can have a positive impact on medication adherence, which we know is critical to achieving our best health and well-being.”

The app is one of the most important and visible ways customers interact with CenterWell Pharmacy. It receives nearly 8 million visits per year and is available for download for iOS and Android from the usual mobile app sources. With more customers wanting to self-serve when possible, increased use of the app affords them an efficient and user-friendly experience, allowing for real-time formulary adjudication and the ability to offer cost-saving alternatives in real time.

Customers are raving about the app. Here’s a sampling:

"I love the new app. It's so easy to maneuver. Packed full of information. Definitely recommend CenterWell and the app.”

"Very easy to use. I'm not very tech-savvy, and the new app is much more user-friendly than any other I have used.”

"The app is easy to understand and navigate through. All the information about my health benefits, my prescriptions and OTC benefits are in one place. It's easy as pie.”

"I like the ease of the new app. It's easier to navigate and moves much quicker in response time. It runs smooth. Thank you for your hard work on this!”

When users sign into their account on the app, they are greeted by a dashboard with intuitive, clickable options for filling a prescription, transferring from another pharmacy, setting up automatic refills, tracking orders in real time, estimating their out-of-pocket costs and shopping for OTC items.

"The new app is part of our strategy to continually improve the customer experience,” Stein said. "We want to ensure your time is focused where it really matters.”

CenterWell Pharmacy is part of the CenterWell family of brands and currently serves approximately 2.7 million customers belonging to Humana Medicare Advantage health plans with pharmacy benefits and stand-alone Humana Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, the largest provider of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients.

CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

