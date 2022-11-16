CenterWell Senior Primary Care 2023 Expansion Plan Includes New Markets of Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia

Fast-growing CenterWell Senior Primary Care will continue expanding in 2023, announcing plans to open in new markets including Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia, as well as opening new centers in seven other states where CenterWell already is active.

CenterWell intends to open 30 to 35 new senior-focused primary centers in 2023 through a joint venture with private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson and Stowe, and while locations and timing are always subject to change, initial plans call for:

Centers in the new markets of Tidewater and Richmond, Virginia

Centers in the new markets of Biloxi, Gulfport and Jackson, Mississippi

Centers in new markets in Indiana (specific communities to be determined later)

Other communities where CenterWell Senior Primary Care plans to open new care centers in 2023 include:

Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana

Dallas, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Myrtle Beach and Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington, Kentucky

Nashville, Tennessee

Exact locations and opening dates will be determined later, but CenterWell’s goal is to open all of the centers named above by the end of 2023.

"It’s so exciting to see CenterWell Senior Primary Care continue to grow and bring primary-care access to seniors in Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia,” said Reneé Buckingham, President of Humana’s Primary Care Organization (PCO), which includes both CenterWell Senior Primary Care and its sister brand of senior-focused primary care clinics, Conviva Care Center. "Many of these new centers bring much-needed primary care to previously underserved areas.”

The PCO, including CenterWell and Conviva, is the largest provider of senior-focused primary care in the country. Between the two brands, the PCO operates more than 220 centers across 11 states and expects to continue to grow by 30-50 centers per year through 2025.

Operating under a comprehensive, holistic care model, CenterWell centers are staffed by board-certified physicians and integrated care teams that have been specially trained to treat the senior population. Physicians spend more time with their patients – up to 40 minutes, compared to 10 to 15 minutes in many practices – and care teams create personalized care plans designed to help patients achieve their best possible health. This includes helping patients with social, behavioral and financial needs.

"The value-based care model at CenterWell Senior Primary Care benefits both patients and physicians,” said Vivek Garg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for the Primary Care Organization. "It maximizes the trust and influence of the doctor-patient relationship by empowering physicians to provide proactive, longitudinal care. This approach not only drives improvements in health outcomes and quality of care – with reduced emergency room visits and hospital admits – but it also results in higher patient satisfaction as well as greater job satisfaction for physicians.”

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers together deliver care to approximately 240,000 patients from many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as some patients who have Original Medicare. The centers currently operate in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

