CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy Wins National Patient Choice Award

CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy has received the MMIT Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award in the PBM/Payer category for the sixth time in seven years. The award recognizes best-in-class customer satisfaction and commitment to patient care by a specialty pharmacy.

"It’s extremely gratifying to be recognized with an award of this stature and even more so because it represents the voice of the patient,” said Guillermo Sollberger, senior vice president of CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy and CenterWell Pharmacy. "This reflects not only the hard work and dedication of our CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy teammates but also our ongoing commitment to keeping those we serve at the center of everything we do as we deliver the highest level of personalized care and support for patients requiring specialty medications.”

CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy manages therapies for chronic and complex illnesses while providing patients with both clinical and educational services customized to their individual needs and treatment goals.

As part of CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy’s holistic approach designed to improve overall health outcomes, patients have 24-hour access to pharmacists who can answer both urgent and clinical questions. Additionally, many patients benefit from CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy’s Centers of Excellence program where CenterWell patient advocates and specialty pharmacists are available to provide treatment guidance on a wide range of conditions, including cancer, neuromuscular disorders and certain pulmonary conditions. CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy also supports patients who apply for assistance programs to help defray the cost of specialty drugs.

Recipients of the MMIT Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award were selected based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from quarterly Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction surveys throughout 2023.

For more information about CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy, visit: centerwellspecialtypharmacy.com.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515999428/en/