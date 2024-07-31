31.07.2024 14:09:34

Central Pacific Financial Q2 Earnings Rise; Appoints Arnold Martines As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Wednesday reported net income of $15.82 million $0.58 per share for the second quarter, higher than $14.48 million, or $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income was $51.92 million, down from $52.73 million a year ago. Other operating income increased to $12.12 million from $10.44 million a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.24 million, down from $4.32 million last year.

Non-performing assets totaled $10.3 million compared with $11.1 million a year ago.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on September 16 to shareholders of record on August 30.

The company also said its Board has appointed Arnold Martines as Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. Martines replaces Catherine Ngo who continues to be the director.

