Century Lithium Appoints Matthew Tompkins As CFO

(RTTNews) - Century Lithium Corp. (LCE.V) said Monday it has appointed Matthew Tompkins as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately.

Tompkins has served as Century Lithium's Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2025. During this period, he has provided continuity in financial leadership and supported the Company's strategic and corporate objectives.

Following a review by the Board of Directors, the company has confirmed his appointment as Chief Financial Officer permanently.

"Matthew has demonstrated strong financial leadership and a clear understanding of Century Lithium's business and strategic priorities," said Bill Willoughby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Century Lithium. "The Board is confident that his experience and disciplined approach will continue to support the Company as it advances its Angel Island Lithium Project and executes its long-term strategy."