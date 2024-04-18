|
18.04.2024 04:51:25
CF Industries, JERA To Explore Development Of Greenfield Low-carbon Ammonia Production Capacity
(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), a producer of ammonia, and JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), an energy company in Japan, said that they have executed a joint development agreement to explore the development of greenfield low-carbon ammonia production capacity at CF Industries' Blue Point Complex in Louisiana.
The agreement will guide JERA and CF Industries' evaluation of a joint venture agreement to build an about 1.4 million metric ton capacity low-carbon ammonia plant. JERA is contemplating a 48% ownership stake in the project as well as an agreement to procure more than 500,000 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia annually to meet demand for low-carbon fuels in Japan.
JERA and CF Industries aim to reach a final investment decision on the proposed project within a year for commencing production in 2028.
JERA plans to replace coal with low-carbon clean ammonia in its existing thermal coal power plants to reduce CO2 emissions. JERA is currently conducting the world's first commercial-scale demonstration test of fuel ammonia substitution (20% of heating value) at its Hekinan Thermal Power Station.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CF Industries Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
18.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier CF Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in CF Industries von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: CF Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert CF Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in CF Industries von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Kaum Veränderungen: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Montagmittag seitwärts (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert CF Industries-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine CF Industries-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu CF Industries Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CF Industries Holdings Inc
|74,68
|-2,61%