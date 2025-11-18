CFM International: Riyadh Air Places Firm Order For 120 CFM LEAP-1A Engines

(RTTNews) - Riyadh Air announced a firm order for 120 CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 60 Airbus A321neo family aircraft ordered last year. The agreement includes spare engines. CFM's fuel-efficient LEAP-1A engines has the latest high-pressure turbine durability kit.

Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International. "By supporting Riyadh Air's fleet introduction, we are proud to contribute to building one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the region, while helping foster a dynamic aerospace ecosystem in Saudi Arabia."

CFM International is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.