On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 11, 2026, CGI (NYSE:GIB) announced sequential revenue expansion driven by business acquisitions and managed services contract wins. For long-term investors, the company's expanding backlog of $32.1 billion in contracted revenue provides steady multiyear cash flow visibility. Its operational strategy balances organic systems development with selective corporate acquisitions. Three key takeaways from management's comments highlight where the business is heading.

Long-term managed services, where clients outsource technology operations to CGI, provide predictable revenue streams that insulate the enterprise from short-term spending slowdowns. CGI reached an annual peak in managed services revenue as contracts signed earlier in the year transitioned from initial setup into full operational delivery.

Public-sector demand is a primary growth engine for U.S. federal and state agencies. Government contracts accounted for a majority of new orders during the quarter, supported by high customer interest in CGI's specialized public sector intellectual property (IP), which refers to proprietary software solutions built for specific agency workflows.

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