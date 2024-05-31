Stock exchange release

Aktia Bank Plc

31 May 2024 at 1.30 p.m.

Change in Aktia’s Executive Committee – new CEO Aleksi Lehtonen to start in his position, Juha Hammarén becomes Senior Advisor

As previously announced, Aktia’s new CEO Aleksi Lehtonen will start in his position on 1 June 2024. At the same time, the current CEO Juha Hammarén will transfer to Senior Advisor, focusing on supporting a smooth transfer of the CEO's responsibilities to Lehtonen. In his new role, Hammarén will continue as member of the Group’s Executive Committee. Aktia's life insurance business and credit risk management function will continue to report to him. Juha Hammarén will continue at Aktia approximately until the end of 2024.



"I would like to extend my warm thanks to Juha for his valuable and long-term work at Aktia. Juha has played a key role in ensuring the success of the Group. He has also been Chairman and Member of the Board of many Aktia subsidiaries and Group companies. Juha also took over the role as CEO of Aktia for the second time during a transitional time. During his time as CEO, he guided Aktia in the right direction, and last year was successful in several ways. Juha will remain at Aktia to help ensure a smooth start for Aleksi Lehtonen, but, already at this point, I would like to wish Juha all the best when he leaves the company in due course,” says Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board of Aktia.



"For my part, I would like to thank Aktia, the fine and skilled employees, and the Board of Directors. My ten-year stint at Aktia has been a great experience. During this time, we have achieved many things that are right and positive for our customers, and it is nice to be able to continue this work together with Aleksi Lehtonen. I am certain that under Aleksi’s leadership, Aktia will become ever more successful and, as a shareholder, I will be happy to take part in this journey,” says Juha Hammarén.

