Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
27 September 2024
CHANGE IN DIRECTOR’S PARTICULARS
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees and effective 1 January 2025, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee of M&C Saatchi plc, a company admitted to the FTSE AIM index of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investors
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784
Media
Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs) +44 (0) 7803 854229
Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844
