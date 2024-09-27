+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
27.09.2024 08:25:16

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Change in Director's Particulars

27-Sep-2024 / 07:25 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

27 September 2024

 

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR’S PARTICULARS

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees and effective 1 January 2025, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee of M&C Saatchi plc, a company admitted to the FTSE AIM index of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024.

 

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

 

For further information please contact:  

 

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)   +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs)   +44 (0) 7803 854229

Stephen Malthouse (Headland)     +44 (0) 203 805 4844

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 349421
EQS News ID: 1996847

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996847&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

