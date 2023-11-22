Changes in the Bellevue Group Executive Board

Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Stefano Montalbano, currently Head Finance & Controlling, becomes the new Chief Financial Officer at Bellevue Group. He succeeds Michael Hutter, who has decided to take a new professional challenge outside Bellevue Group and will leave the Group at the end of February 2024.

Stefano Montalbano has worked as Head Finance & Controlling for Bellevue Group for around 10 years. Previously, he worked for several years as an auditor at KPMG Audit Financial Services. Stefano Montalbano is a qualified expert in accounting and controlling. He will take over the CFO role on March 1, 2024.

Michael Hutter held various positions at Bellevue Group for around 15 years. As part of Bellevue Group's repositioning as a specialized asset manager, Michael Hutter assumed the role of Group CFO on August 1, 2020. He will ensure a professional handover of his responsibilities and projects.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board are very pleased that Stefano Montalbano, with his many years of experience and detailed knowledge of the Bellevue Group, will contribute to its further development as CFO. At the same time, they would like to thank Michael Hutter for his many years of commitment to Bellevue Group and wish him all the best for his future career.

