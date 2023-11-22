22.11.2023 19:00:14

Changes in the Bellevue Group Executive Board

Changes in the Bellevue Group Executive Board

Zurich, November 22, 2023

Changes in the Bellevue Group Executive Board

Stefano Montalbano, currently Head Finance & Controlling, becomes the new Chief Financial Officer at Bellevue Group. He succeeds Michael Hutter, who has decided to take a new professional challenge outside Bellevue Group and will leave the Group at the end of February 2024.

Stefano Montalbano has worked as Head Finance & Controlling for Bellevue Group for around 10 years. Previously, he worked for several years as an auditor at KPMG Audit Financial Services. Stefano Montalbano is a qualified expert in accounting and controlling. He will take over the CFO role on March 1, 2024.

Michael Hutter held various positions at Bellevue Group for around 15 years. As part of Bellevue Group's repositioning as a specialized asset manager, Michael Hutter assumed the role of Group CFO on August 1, 2020. He will ensure a professional handover of his responsibilities and projects.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board are very pleased that Stefano Montalbano, with his many years of experience and detailed knowledge of the Bellevue Group, will contribute to its further development as CFO. At the same time, they would like to thank Michael Hutter for his many years of commitment to Bellevue Group and wish him all the best for his future career.

 

Financial calendar 2024
February 27, 2024: Presentation of annual results 2023

 

Contact
Media Relations:  Jürg Stähelin, IRF
Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

 

Bellevue 
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 8.1 bn at the end of June 2023.


Company: Bellevue Group AG
Seestrasse 16
8700 Küsnacht
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
