Changes in the Management Board and the Board of Directors of Cembra

Zurich, 15 March 2024 – Sandra Babylon and Christian Stolz enhance the Management Board of Cembra. Sandra Hauser will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting. Two new members of the Management Board

With the reorganisation into two business lines, Lending and Payments, Christian Stolz, Business Unit Leader Payments, will become a member of Cembra's Management Board on 1 April 2024. Christian Stolz is a recognised expert in the field of financial services and payment transactions. After many years in management positions at Mastercard, he founded Byjuno in 2014 and built up the company into a well-known provider of invoice payment solutions in Switzerland. He has been part of the Bank's management team since the takeover by Cembra in autumn 2022.



Alongside him, Sandra Babylon will join the Management Board of Cembra from 1 June 2024. As the new Chief Technology Officer, she will continue the technical implementation of the strategy and the digitisation of processes. Sandra Babylon has many years of extensive experience in management and IT transformation. In addition to other professional positions, she worked for the global IT provider Accenture for almost 20 years, where she was responsible for planning and managing transformation and migration programmes at the interface between IT and business. Most recently, she was Head of Delivery IT for Germany at the insurer Ergo, where she managed the implementation of the IT portfolio.



Sandra Babylon joins Cembra as part of the next phase of the strategic transformation. She succeeds Christian Schmitt, who will pursue his career outside the company after a transitional phase. Christian Schmitt successfully managed the transformation processes in Technology as part of the Operational Excellence strategy programme and made a significant contribution to driving the Bank's automation and digitisation initiatives to improve the customer experience and increase efficiency. Key projects and topics included the modernisation of the technological infrastructure and migration to a new data centre, increasing resilience in the area of cyber security and, most recently, the launch of the IT platform for the leasing business.



Sandra Hauser proposed for election to the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2024, Sandra Hauser will be proposed to the shareholders of Cembra for election as a member of the Board of Directors. Jörg Behrens and Alex Finn have decided not to stand for re-election.



Sandra Hauser is a leading IT manager in the financial sector with a high level of expertise, extensive experience and a long-standing international career. Until February 2023, she was Head Transformation & Technology and a member of the management board at Zurich Switzerland. Prior to that, she was a member of the executive board at Arizon Sourcing (Raiffeisen Group), Global Head of BPO Centre Management at Avaloq and CIO at Coutts/Royal Bank of Scotland. Her board memberships, with a seat on the respective audit and risk committees, include Assura health insurance and currently Urner Kantonalbank. Sandra Hauser is a member of the financial strategy committee of the municipality of Risch (ZG) and a trustee of the Fraunhofer Institute for Artificial Intelligence (IAIS) in Germany.



The Board of Directors and Management Board of Cembra wish Sandra Babylon, Christian Stolz and Sandra Hauser every success in their new roles and thank Christian Schmitt, Alex Finn and Jörg Behrens for their great commitment as well as their valuable contribution to Cembra and wish them all the best for their next career steps.

+41 44 439 85 12, media@cembra.ch Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products.



Across our business lines Lending and Payments, we serve over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 900 people from over 40 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.



We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor’s and is included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

