Chanson International a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWM5 / ISIN: KYG2104U1076
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18.09.2026 14:45:52
Chanson International Posts H1 Net Profit
(RTTNews) - Chanson International Holding (CHSN), a Chinese provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products, on Friday reported a net profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, helped by increased investment income.
For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted a net income of $848,927, or $0.64 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.048 million, or $286.93 per share in the same period last year. Investment income from long-term debt investments was $1.804 million as against $359,014 a year ago.
Loss from operations narrowed to $781,907 from $1.190 million in the previous year. Total operating expenses were $4.739 million, down from last year's $5.055 million. Revenue was $8.295 million less than $8.688 million. The decline in revenue was due to decreased revenue from the stores in the U.S. Revenue from the U.S. stores was $0.5 million, less than $0.9 million last year.
CHSN was up by 3.76% at $1.100 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
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