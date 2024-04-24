Charting New Paths: Mannatech Expanding with Thailand Office, Grand Opening, September 2024

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a leading global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives through Glycan technology, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its expansion efforts. With a steadfast commitment to empowering individuals and communities through innovative health solutions, Mannatech is excited to announce its continued expansion into the ASEAN region, with the official launch into the Thailand market.

This opening will bring Mannatech’s global presence to 26 markets. ^

Existing and future Mannatech Associates eagerly anticipate the official launch in Thailand on June 17, 2024. During the soft opening, individuals will be able to register as Mannatech Associates. Additionally, we will launch Luminovation™ skin care, our premier K-Beauty line. This marks the initial step towards establishing a robust presence in the region, laying the groundwork for the future. This new market launch signifies a momentous occasion for Mannatech and its dedicated Associates.

"Mannatech’s expansion into Thailand is our first new market in several years and provides an exciting opportunity to introduce our products to a new country and culture. The opening team, led by Roh Jae-hong, Mannatech Korea’s general manager, has conducted extensive market research, and worked tirelessly to prepare for this launch. We are confident that our products and business model are well suited for the Thailand market,” said Landen Fredrick, President and CEO.

Thailand is regarded as a market with high potential, with a population of 70 million, a direct sales market of about USD $3.1 billion and dietary supplement market of USD $3.9 billion in 2020. Mannatech's entry into Thailand is expected to serve as the bridgehead for pioneering the Southeast Asian market.

"Interest in this market has been high, and I believe in the team’s ability to develop and grow this market. The team looks forward to supporting our new customers and Associates and introducing them to our flagship Glycan technology,” added Roh Jae-hong, Mannatech Korea General Manager.

Designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth, the New Thailand office embodies Mannatech's unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled support to its independent sales Associates. From hosting meetings to conducting training sessions, the facility is primed to facilitate the success of Mannatech Associates as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Thailand office address; No. 90 Ratchadaphisek Road, Huai Khwang Sub-district, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok, 10310, Thailand

Mannatech Thailand will hold a grand opening event in September 2024.

Mannatech’s Thailand office grand opening will have a number of special guests including the company’s President and CEO, Landen Fredrick, Mannatech Korea’s General Manager, Roh Jae-Hong, and other Mannatech dignitaries.

Mannatech Associates around the world are welcome to attend as well as interested members of the public.

Stay tuned for further updates as Mannatech paves the way for a brighter, healthier future in Thailand and beyond.

To begin transforming your life or the lives of those around you, please visit Mannatech.com.

About Mannatech

The world leader in Glycan technology, Mannatech is revolutionizing nutrition, immune health, fat loss, skin care and more. It is Mannatech’s mission to help people live happier, healthier, enriched lives by developing scientifically sound, innovative wellness solutions and fostering a culture where the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. With more than 30 years of experience and operations in more than 25 countries, Mannatech is committed to transforming lives.

For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please note: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "intend" or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain Associates and Members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424460689/en/