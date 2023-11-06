|
06.11.2023 15:00:00
Chemed Corporation’s Board of Directors Authorizes an Additional $300 Million for Stock Repurchase
Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has formally authorized an additional $300 million for stock repurchase under Chemed’s existing share repurchase program. These share repurchases will be funded through a combination of cash generated from operations as well as utilization of its revolving credit facility.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.
Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231103824319/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chemed Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.23
|Ausblick: Chemed präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Ausblick: Chemed stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.23
|Ausblick: Chemed legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Chemed Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chemed Corp.
|580,43
|-1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Wochenbeginn: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handelstag deutlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag leicht bergauf. Der DAX pendelte im Bereich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich verhalten positiv. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Montag deutliche Gewinne zu beobachten.