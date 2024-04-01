|
01.04.2024 18:00:00
Chemed To Report First-Quarter 2024 Earnings April 24, Related Conference Call To Be Held On April 25
Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business.
Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website, Investor Relations Home | Chemed Corporation or the hosting website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/as75yrfc.
Participants may also register via teleconference at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc1af400b429d468491b37732bcb93819. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.
A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. You may access the replay via webcast through the investors relations section of Chemed’s website.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.
Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240401096994/en/
