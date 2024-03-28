Chevron Announces Opening of Fab Labs at HBCUs

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and the Fab Foundation today announced the official opening of Fab Labs at Fort Valley State University and Florida A&M University (FAMU).

Chevron, in collaboration with the Fab Foundation, has unveiled the establishment of cutting-edge Fab Labs at Fort Valley State University and FAMU. These facilities mark a significant step towards advancing STEM education, research and innovation in the middle Georgia and Tallahassee communities.

The Chevron Fab Labs aim to provide students, faculty and the broader communities with state-of-the-art technology and resources to foster creativity, hands-on learning experiences and entrepreneurial skills. Through this strategic partnership with the Fab Foundation, a renowned leader in digital fabrication and STEM education, Chevron is expanding access to advanced manufacturing tools and technologies that are shaping the future of work.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Fab Foundation to bring Chevron Fab Labs to Fort Valley State University and FAMU," said Jennifer Michael, Chevron’s Social Investment Manager. "These labs will serve as innovation hubs to empower individuals to harness their creative potential, develop essential STEM skills, and contribute to building a more sustainable and inclusive future. At Chevron, we strive to empower people around the world to achieve their aspirations and meet their full potential. Our partnerships across the globe aim to advance progress and strengthen communities."

The Chevron Fab Labs will feature state-of-the-art equipment such as 3D printers, laser cutters and electronics workstations. Students and community members will have the opportunity to engage in a wide range of activities, including prototyping, digital design, coding, robotics and more. By providing access to these resources, Chevron is empowering individuals to explore new ideas, collaborate on interdisciplinary projects, and drive impactful solutions to real-world challenges.

"Historically Black Colleagues and Universities are critically important anchors in our U.S. communities, bringing higher education and economic opportunity to individuals who have historically been excluded. They have produced many of this country’s greatest scientists, mathematicians, politicians, advocates for social change and thought leaders,” said Sherry Lassiter, President and CEO of the Fab Foundation. "We are excited to be working with FAMU and FVSU to add to their incredible educational portfolios access to advanced technical tools and education such that their students and communities can participate in creating their own technologies and designing our shared future. Chevron-supported Fab Labs include facilities in the following locations: Bakersfield, Richmond, Santa Clara and Central Coast, California; New Orleans, Louisiana; Pascagoula, Mississippi; Houston and Odessa-Midland, Texas. These labs have served thousands of community members.”

The Chevron Fab Labs at Fort Valley State University and FAMU underscore Chevron's dedication to education, workforce development and innovative technology solutions. By investing in these world-class facilities, Chevron is not only supporting the next generation of innovators but also fostering a culture of collaboration, diversity, and digital literacy.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Fab Foundation

The Fab Foundation is a U.S. non-profit 501(c) 3 organization that emerged from MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms. Our mission is to provide access to the tools, the knowledge and the financial means to educate, innovate and invent using technology and digital fabrication to allow anyone to make (almost) anything, and thereby creating opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods around the world. The foundation partners with mission-aligned organizations, consultants and Fab Lab technical mentors to serve a global community of makers and change agents. More information about the Fab Foundation is available at http://www.fabfoundation.org.

