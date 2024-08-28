Chipotle Mexican Grill Appoints Adam Rymer As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Wednesday announced that it has accelerated the appointment of Adam Rymer to Chief Financial Officer, beginning October 1, 2024.

Rymer will serve on Chipotle's executive leadership team and report to Scott Boatwright, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Former Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Jack Hartung, will serve in his new role indefinitely as President and Chief Strategy Officer beginning October 1, 2024, supporting the company's Interim CEO.

Rymer previously served as Vice President of Finance, overseeing Corporate Finance, Field Finance and Investor Relations functions. Jamie McConnell, who has been with the organization since 2018, will assume the role of Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer, reporting to Rymer and transitioning roles on the same date.

Rymer stated, "There's tremendous growth opportunity ahead for Chipotle, and I look forward to delivering on our strategic priorities and driving value for our guests, our employees and our shareholders. For well over a decade, I've had the privilege of supporting one of the leading and longest tenured CFOs in the business, and I am grateful for the deep institutional knowledge that was bestowed upon me, Jamie, and the entire finance organization, as we continue executing on our mission to Cultivate a Better World."