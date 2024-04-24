Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $359.29 million, or $13.01 per share. This compares with $291.64 million, or $10.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $369.26 million or $13.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $2.70 billion from $2.35 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $359.29 Mln. vs. $291.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $13.01 vs. $10.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.70 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.