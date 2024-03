Chipotle Up 5% In Pre-market On Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) were up more than 5 percent in pre-market on Wednesday at $2,950, after the company announced 50-for-1 stock split.

"This split comes at a time when our stock is experiencing an all-time high driven by record revenues, profits, and growth," said Jack Hartung, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Chipotle.

Chipotle shares had closed at $2,797.56, up 0.87 percent on Tuesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $1,609.13 - $2,813.99 in the last 1 year.